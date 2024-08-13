Candidate for mayor of the capital of São Paulo says that the issue should be debated by women

The presenter and candidate for Mayor of São Paulo, Jose Luis Datena (PSDB), said this Monday (12.Aug.2024) that he will ensure access to legal abortion in municipal health units, if elected.

In an interview with the program “Wheel of Life”from the TV CulturaDatena stated that, as long as the procedure is permitted by law, it will give women access to abortion.

The TV presenter, however, said the issue should be debated by women.

“Women are the ones who have to talk about this and that is why there must be more women in government”he stated.

Legal abortion in SP

On December 20, the City of São Paulo stopped carrying out legal abortion procedures at the Vila Nova Cachoeirinha Municipal Hospital and Maternity Ward, in the northern part of the capital.

The unit was the only one in the state that carried out the practice in cases of advanced pregnancies – more than 22 weeks.

At the time, it was reported that the suspension would be temporary and with the aim of carrying out other procedures involving women’s health, but did not say when the service would be resumed. Since then, the procedure has not been performed at the unit.

The STF (Supreme Federal Court) has questioned the city hall about the case.