Of colors and nuances in the chamber

Miss Landáburu sat on one of the highest seats in the plenary hall, as befitted a newcomer, and that is why she had to descend all the steps to take the oath of office before the book of The Gospels, located in the gallery’s gallery. presidency of a renewed Franco Cortes, by virtue of the 1967 reform, which contemplated the incorporation of the so-called “family third” through which the Burgos jurist had acceded to the seat. Upon returning to her position on an upward journey, a gentleman attorney reproached the young woman for her attire, because it seemed objectionable and inappropriate for the solemnity of the place to which the woman had just entered. And Belén Landáburu was wearing a fuchsia-colored sweater that, clearly for those gentlemen It was an element out of place and even shameless and scandalous, because it broke the chromatic solemnity of black and white that their lordships had preserved for decades in that imitation of Parliament, a parade of the dictator’s supreme power. Only a total of 13 women sat in the chamber throughout the entire Franco regime, in an imitation of the Cortes made up of more than 500 members (1943-1976).

The arrival of democracy – with a Parliament “really”— the chromatic color of the group that sat in the seats, chosen by popular sovereignty, did not change much, but it was significant. Only 21 deputies and 6 senators constituted the first female political elite that shared with men the task of drafting the 1978 Constitution. They—just over 6% in Congress—were the first, the vanguard of those who would come after them, but just a few touches of color in the always so masculinized monochrome panorama although, taking into account the number and the circumstances, they represented a decisive milestone and did a commendable job although made invisible. Once again, also in the democratic legislature, another woman caused the scandal of their lordships who, on this occasion, did not dare to say anything to the illustrious woman. It was the communist Pilar Brabo who, for that emblematic session constituting a democratic Congress of Deputies, did not want to change her usual appearance in any way and came in jeans with a simple white shirt but without a bra, a symbol of the women’s struggle. of the time.