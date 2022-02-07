from Gabriele Bronzetti, cardiologist at the Sant’Orsola Polyclinic in Bologna

Genetics and the environment: what unites twin pairs and how DNA may have impacted their lives. Reflections from a doctor on news stories involving Covid cases and twins

It happens that we are born and die together. Fatal synchrony hides a genetic truth, and something even more mysterious. Destiny, as we know, is a book written between chromosomes and the heart. Sometimes, among the pages of the news it happens to glimpse the DNA of geneticists in filigree; reading carefully we discover intertwining, relationships demonstrable with pipettes and microscopes.

Of this unnamed virus, we all wonder why

for some steps like a hay fever and for others it is the end. Will it be the viral load, the type of variant, the bad luck or what? Common sense also suggests a genetic predisposition, and the news in fact confirms it. During the pandemic, many pairs of twins, almost all men, died of Covid with astonishing synchrony. We read: Gianni and Bruno Bugnano, 66, janitors and amateur actors, known in Asti as the Piripicchio twins, who died a few hours later (not vaccinated); Michelangelo and Nicola Sansipersico, 56, Bari carabinieri, died of Covid a few days later (not vaccinated); Giovanni and Angelo De Palma, 52, entrepreneurs and politicians from Taranto, who died seven days later (not vaccinated); Grichka and Igor Bogdanoff, 72, the most famous blue blood twins in France, hosts of bizarre science fiction programs, died six days apart (unvaccinated); Paolo and Carlantonio Mantovani, 71, scientific informants from Mantua, died six days later (one vaccinated and one not). The genetic predisposition confirmed by the fact that more men than women die of Covid. See also Quarantine for close contacts, passes from 10 to 5 days for the unvaccinated and those who have been vaccinated or cured for more than 120 days

Being twins also means sharing many things, including resistance or susceptibility to certain diseases. I know that twins are a thriving laboratory for geneticists. In these days, a worldwide research coordinated by the San Raffaele hospital and the Humanitas Institute directed by Alberto Mantovani (homonymous but not related to the aforementioned twins, beware of coincidences and homonyms) has discovered a form of innate immunity towards Covid which passes for a protein, Mannose Binding Lectin (Mbl). This Mbl attacks the virus early in the disease, before the patient’s antibodies are ready. Mbl binds to the spike protein of the virus, regardless of the variant, but since we don’t all have the same amount of Mbl, we get sick differently (and who knows how many other unknown molecules will be discovered sooner or later to explain immunodiversity). In short, scientists are demonstrating what poets have always said: you can do everything to contract a disease without succeeding (see under love), how can you do everything and more to avoid it and nevertheless take it (see under the heading love). love and other infections). See also Omicron, how long do you stay contagious?

Always suspended between the two cultures – scientific and humanistic -, it is not clear whether poets are inspired by physicists or vice versa. According to them, it seems that having lived cheek-to-cheek in the lockdown of the uterus for nine months, while also sharing DNA, makes two or more individuals look like elementary particles. And what do elementary particles do? They respond to the laws of quantum physics of relativity: the Dirac equation explains that if two systems interact for a period of time and then are separated, they are no longer distinct, they become a single system, like twins or lovers; in the twin paradox it is stated that of two twins, if the more empathic and brave one went on a spaceship for a ride among the stars at the speed of light, landing would find his older twin, or even dead. Science and poetry explain that courage and empathy extend life. Of the ten twins who died from Covid, nine were not vaccinated; the fact that Carlantonio Mantovani, the only vaccinated, also died after his twin brother Paolo, does not demonstrate the weakness of the vaccine but the strength of the blood. He, the vaccinated twin, the most empathetic and courageous could not, on the last trip, leave his brother alone and followed him among the stars. For once, empathy didn’t extend life. The exception that proves the rule (who writes a twin). See also The Return of Born Ready: From the pitch to Indiana, how Stephenson got the NBA back