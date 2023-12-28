About Battista and the birth of Jesus, the history review of the former M5s arrives on social media

Alexander By Battista he was overwhelmed by less than flattering comments after his congratulatory message on social media. The former grillino wanted to underline the complicated moment that the Palestinians are experiencing even during the Christmas period, but it is stumbled in a series of inaccuracies. The former five-star member, already known for his clear pro positions Palestine and anti-Israel, – we read in Il Tempo – on December 25th he was the author of a sensational gaffe. This slide was triggered by a raid by Tel Aviv on a refugee camp in Gaza. “The day we celebrate the birth of a child born in Palestine more than 2000 years ago – Dibba writes in his post – again in Palestine, yet another criminal Israeli bombing caused yet another massacre of children. Merry Christmas to those who don't look the other way“.

But web users – continues Il Tempo – did not stay to read and, on the contrary, they pointed out the mistake to the former grillino. “Palestine didn't exist at the time, the first time it was called that was below Adrianat the time it was JudeaAnd Jesus was Jewish. You managed to get it all wrong, three out of three, congratulations!“, writes someone, correcting the post from beginning to end. “Palestine is the name that the Romans gave to the region over a hundred years after the birth of Jesus. How desolate“, types another user. There are also those who choose the weapon of irony: “In catechism you played Tresettehuh?”.

