I cannot imagine anything funnier for the celebration of the next Pride day than the controversy unleashed by the images of two soccer players, Aitor Ruibal and Borja Iglesias, at a wedding wearing designer bags, with painted nails and colored hair, which has caused the flood of homophobic comments. None of the players are gay, but the image could be. For me it is a goal. It inspires me with a certain pioneering pride because I have spent years promoting the use of the men’s bag that was born, in my case, due to the weariness of filling my pockets with essential objects. Keys, mobile phone, wallet, headphone case, battery recharge, glasses. From the sun, to see up close, from afar. It is something functional, it responds to a need. And the brands know it. I find it somewhat fortunate that the contemporary male begins to be enslaved by this complement. I even see it as a crushing demonstration of equality with women. The bag matches us! And the important thing is that it separates and unloads into the backpack or gym bag, always with excessive weight and presence. The bag is lighter, more flexible and attractive. You have to love the bag as it is.

More information

In addition to wearing them with joy at that friends’ wedding, our footballers play with impudence and go out to win because they know that we connoisseurs (both in bags and in masculine joy) recognize their value. I once understood, in one of those conferences on luxury, which I sometimes have to present, that the price of a bag means a kind of membership for the female customer. Perhaps not without a certain misogyny, it was even said that, when feeling the object of her property, the client experiences something metaphorical similar to an orgasm. Due to this connection with ownership and use. Thus, the complement is also a universe, a territoriality, sometimes as energetic as the partner, the husband. That’s why it’s very good about these footballers with bags. because they play And a lot, with a bag that is theirs, it is designed for them, even if they reproduce the design and logos of those of their girlfriends. And they are just as expensive as those for the female audience. If before that display of purchasing power was reflected in the car or in the watch, now it can be in the bag. And I love it. I have always defended conscious consumption, I am convinced that it mobilizes the economy.

To finish off the play, the new icon of national heterosexuality, former Betis soccer player Joaquín, went to an Andalusian beach with a maxi Yves Saint Laurent bag (the same firm that sponsors Almodóvar’s new medium-length film) and an animal print caftan. Brilliant! The gentleman who sells you the fresh, close shave of a new razor appears in the arena with a glamor between Elizabeth Taylor and the First Division. Put to remember, I appeared in a Telecinco program, More woodwith some synthetic sarongs bought at a market in Ciudadela (Menorca) and I managed to Martian Chronicles will notice me. And this same year, in The challenge, I debuted a bag designed by Anna Cortina, parading with the little music that Jorge Salvador has installed on my television personality, teaching Roberto Leal how to carry a bag. Holding it by the handles, close to the body, almost like a dumbbell for the triceps, never suspended on the forearm. If you let yourself, the bag can fagot, but you have to tame it. Offer that bit of masculine resistance to make it look good. That’s from Champions!

Of course we disapprove of negative behavior on the networks, but I am pleased that two heteronormative heroes propose the bag, and not the Stock Market, as a topic of conversation. It’s interesting as a provocation, funny as a result. Perhaps to further expand and blur gender boundaries at the same time, we will celebrate Pride with a bag.