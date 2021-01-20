On December 28, 2020, the Party of the Democratic Revolution filed a complaint against the President of the Republic before the National Electoral Institute (INE) for what was said in his morning conference on the 23rd of the same month and year, estimating that he meddled in the electoral process that was already underway. In a particular way, they asked that institute to dictate precautionary measures so that said official and the other officials of the federal government “refrain from including in their speech, their political-electoral positions, electoral strategies and everything that has the purpose of influencing the electoral elections of all kinds ”.

Keep reading