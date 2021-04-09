Günther Jauch will be promoting the corona vaccination from next week. On Friday it was announced that the “vaccineer” fell ill with the coronavirus.

Berlin – TV favorite Günther Jauch will advertise the corona vaccination from next week. Uschi Glas could already be seen in the federal government’s campaign – from next week there will also be ex-professional soccer players Sepp Maier and Günther Jauch. The timing is unfortunate: On Friday, the broadcaster RTL known that the 64-year-old Jauch fell ill with Corona and is now unable to attend a television appointment due to illness.

The word “Impfluencer” has been circulating online for weeks instead of (influencer) for celebrities who advertise corona vaccinations or make their pricks public. A spokeswoman for the Federal Ministry of Health of the dpa said they wanted to “depict and address different population groups in an exemplary manner.” It is initially unclear whether the moderator’s corona disease has an impact on the campaign.

Günther Jauch infected with the coronavirus before vaccination

According to the ministry in Berlin, the current phase of the # SleeveHoch campaign is more motivated than before. Citizens, but also celebrities like RTL quizmaster Jauch (“Who Wants to be a Millionaire?”), Give free of charge their reasons why they are personally ready for the corona vaccination.

Günther Jauch was infected with the virus before his corona vaccination and is now out as a moderator, according to the broadcaster RTL. The 64-year-old has to be represented on the program “Because they don’t know what’s happening”. “I am confident that I will be back on the show on April 17th,” Jauch said in an interview with the broadcaster. Jauch’s representation will be announced in the live broadcast on April 10th. For the first time in 31 years of TV career, the presenter has to be replaced due to illness.

The advertising campaign with outdoor advertising and print motifs as well as social media content comes from Scholz & Friends Berlin, the framework agency of the Federal Ministry of Health. The selection of 64 to 77 year old celebrities seems to show that the campaign is primarily aimed at older people. After all, there is currently a vaccination offer almost only for the over 60 age group. Younger people still have to be patient because there is not enough vaccine available – unless they belong to the risk group themselves, are close contact persons of those at risk or work in the health service.

Coronavirus: willingness to vaccinate in Germany is 65 percent

According to a representative survey by the YouGov opinion research institute on behalf of the German Press Agency (March 30 to April 1), the willingness to vaccinate among adults in Germany is currently around 65 percent. 18 percent do not want to be vaccinated, 16 percent have not yet made a decision or did not provide any information. Internationally, many celebrities have made their vaccinations public, including world stars such as Dolly Parton, Barbra Streisand, Mariah Carey, Morgan Freeman and Arnold Schwarzenegger.

Politicians like Israel’s Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu and US President Joe Biden were vaccinated in front of cameras – Vladimir Putin, of all things, shied away from taking a photo at his vaccination appointment. In Germany, Baden-Württemberg’s Prime Minister Winfried Kretschmann was the first vaccinated German head of government on March 19. Together with his wife Gerlinde, who had breast cancer, the Green politician had himself vaccinated in the Stuttgart Liederhalle. Federal President Frank-Walter Steinmeier received the first corona vaccination on April 1 in the Bundeswehr Hospital in Berlin. He said: “Vaccination is the crucial step on the way out of the pandemic. Make use of the possibilities. “(dp / dpa)