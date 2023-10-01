Artificial intelligence (AI) is everywhere. The pros and cons are discussed and analyzed, but that’s it. It is a technological tool that humans created based on advances in technology. computer technology. For example, those who use Apple cell phones (IPhone) have a program through which they ask for something with their voice and the device does what they want, Siri is the tool. Sometimes you have heard a car driver give orders to that tool and the device responds through the car’s horns. That is, the cell phone connects with the computers of the vehicle and uses them to do what was requested: play a specific song through the Spotify platform, which is connected to the cell phone of the driver.

What is the usefulness of this use of technological tools: First, the driver is not too distracted by his cell phone and car screens, reducing the possibility of an accident. Second, you can hear the music you want, even if you are driving. In summary, technological devices ensure that there is continuity in the uses and means of consumption of a subject. that adds the AIwhich for many may be the hand of a genius hidden in the cell phone: because of the user’s musical preferences, the same music platform begins to suggest similar melodies or of the same musical genre, so that the user can add them to their listening and consumption. From the same author or interpreter, or from others similar. As if there were a little genie guessing what that user consumes. When it’s just that Technological tools They are programmed to cross-reference variables to offer similar things to the consumer. Heck, there are even websites that cross-reference variables with the definitions of the characteristics of the person of the sex with whom you want to interact sexually. As you can see the AI It is already in every site you visit on the screen of the cell phonethe television wave computer. It is now, a tool economic to achieve consumption by supporting the sale of merchandise. And, with this, the obtaining of surplus value. That is, it is already at the service of capital and consumers.

Of AI and politics

The AI has become and will continue to be an economic tool. Without a doubt it is also the case with socialization processes. And, of course, it is already used in political action. For all actors: parties, companies, activists and sympathizers. In the proselytizing and dissemination activities carried out by the aspiring candidates, in the pre-campaigns and campaigns, there is the AI being used. For example, dear reader, haven’t you had your phone ring and you answer a recording that is personalized and warm, greeting you? Afterwards, he asks you to answer a survey. She found his number because he is assigned to a specific address and they are canvassing electoral preferences there. Also, there are calls where they say they are friends of a specific political actor and begin to talk about the attributes that that machine, they say, has. And so there will be those and other uses of the AI to support the political proselytism of candidates for the elections on June 2 next year.

The AI It is a tool that is also used, therefore, to promote political offers with a view to obtaining the vote commodity. It will be used in accordance with what the electoral laws and their regulations allow. If you are looking for something forbidden, the vote buyingFor example, whoever has done it will be punished and it may affect the electoral subject who has thus used the AI.

Paragraphs: Of privacy, freedom and vote

The only thing that cannot AI is to get into the screen of the polling station, on the day of the choice. There in the intimacy of the screen, where no one can be with each citizen, they in complete freedom will see their electoral ticket and they will cast their vote by crossing the option they decide to vote for. Free, secret and universal vote. Equality for all, Mexicans. This is the democracy. It is very expensive to build these spaces of intimacy throughout the national territory, but it is an element that gives continuity to the Mexican democratic regime. To continue analyzing.

