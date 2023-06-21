From “Al fondo hay sitio” to Televisa. He national actor Luiggi Lompartenative of casma (Ancash region), will be part of the well-known series “La rosa de Guadalupe”. Through her social networks, she announced the beginning of his participation in filming a chapter of the melodrama.

“We are ready early to film a new chapter of @LaRosaDeGuadalupeOf. Thank you, my Lord, God, for this gift that I wanted so much. Thanks to my Virgin of Guadalupe“, is read in the letter that he accompanied with a photograph posing next to the script.

This represents a great opportunity for Lomparte to maintain his career advancement in the so-called Capital of Telenovelas, and this time at the hands of the international channel Televisa. The actor earned the appreciation of the Peruvian public with his character ‘Luchito’ in “AFHS”.

Luiggi in his role as Pedrito in “AFHS”. Photo: Photo: America TV

Luiggi’s success is not recent, since he has been a regular in the North American country for several months. In this territory, as he reports on his Instagram platform, he became a member of the National Association of Actors (ANDA) and He has shared work with great artists. As if that were not enough, this career alternates with her model facet.

Netflix: national actor recorded for Mexican series

In 2021, Lomparte was summoned for the series “Blood behind bars”, in which he gave life to Luciano, a white slave dealer. This production is expected to appear soon on the video-on-demand platform.

