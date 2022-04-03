Russia invaded Ukraine with military troops. The stated reason lies in Russia’s decision to prevent Ukraine from joining NATO (“The North Atlantic Treaty Organization (in English, North Atlantic Treaty Organization, NATO; in French, Organization du Traité de l’Atlantique Nord, NATO). ), also known as the Atlantic Alliance, is an intergovernmental military alliance governed by the North Atlantic Treaty or Washington Treaty, signed on April 4, 1949. The organization constitutes a collective defense system, in which the States members agreed to defend any of their members that is attacked by an external power”: Wikipedia).

NATO refusal

At the beginning of last March, this note from Euronews was published: “The Atlantic Alliance reiterates its refusal to enter the war and to close the sky over Ukraine in the face of the possible risk of escalation: NATO will not close the sky over Ukraine and does not want enter the war. This has been reiterated by the Foreign Ministers of the Alliance and of Sweden and Finland. Even so, they have remembered that they are prepared to defend every inch of NATO territory. For now, NATO will continue to send weapons, but ignore the demands of President Volodymyr Zelensky or Ukraine’s Foreign Minister, Dimitro Kuleba, to get more involved. The Secretary General of the Atlantic Alliance (NATO), the Norwegian Jens Stoltenberg, has explained the reasons: “We have made it clear that we are not going to enter Ukraine either by land or through Ukrainian airspace. And, of course, the only way to implement a no-fly zone is to send NATO planes, fighter jets into Ukrainian airspace. And then enforce that no-fly zone by shooting down Russian planes. Our analysis is that we understand the desperation, but we also believe that if we did, we would end up with something that would end in a full-fledged war in Europe that would involve many more countries,” Stoltenberg stated” (Euronews, 4/Mar/2022, available online). see in the ink: https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=3znUVea42XE).

Even on March 24, NATO extended the mandate as Secretary General of the Norwegian Stoltenberg, it ended this October 1 and was extended to September 30, 2023. This small x-ray of a war conflict at the gates of Europe, can give an idea of ​​how the bilateral relations of two countries can affect not only those two nations, but the entire world. At the base of this warlike conflict are Russia’s economic reasons. James Carville said well: “It’s the economic stupuid”. Fortunately for the contemporary world, a probable solution to the armed conflict is becoming closer and closer, and it will surely go hand in hand with the corresponding economic resolutions for Russia and the NATO nations.

Electrical reform in Mexico

In the next few days, the course of the electrical reform initiative of President Andrés Manuel López Obrador will be known, the Chamber of Deputies being the Chamber of Deputies. The positions of the legislative fractions have been manifesting for and against. Last Thursday, the President of Mexico received the US Ambassador to Mexico, Ken Salazar, and the US Special Presidential Envoy for Climate, John Kerry. In that meeting, the representatives of the USA reiterated the concerns of the administration of President Joe Biden about the changes in Mexico’s energy policy promoted by President López Obrador (Aristegui Noticias, 1/Apr/2022). The fact of the presidential reception to an envoy of the President of the USA, in charge of Climate issues, is an element that shows the importance that they see in the neighboring country in the presidential initiative of electrical reform.

The day after the visit to President López Obrador, the United States Embassy in Mexico warned in a statement: “The Presidential Special Envoy for Climate John Kerry and Ambassador Salazar meet with President López Obrador: During his visit , Secretary Kerry and Ambassador Salazar reiterated the significant concerns that the United States has raised about changes in Mexico’s energy policy, both the proposed constitutional amendment and changes to the Electric Power Industry Act, including the potential violation of the fundamental obligations of the T-MEC, placing billions of dollars of potential investment in Mexico at risk, and the increase in greenhouse gas emissions” (Communication from the US Embassy in Mexico, 1/Apr/2022, can be read in full in English: https://mx.usembassy.gov/special-presidential-envoy-for-climate-john-kerry-and-ambassador-salazar-meet-with-president-lopez-obrador/).

Paragraphs: Economic risk

As can be seen, the US government is declaring that the electrical reform may be counterproductive to the fight against climate change on the planet. And, in addition, it underlines that there may be risks for billions of dollars of investment by US companies. The political reason first, to trace the economic factor second. Globality is a reality. To the Congress of Mexico to vote the electrical reform of the federal Executive of Mexico. To continue analyzing, including possible more aggressive reactions from the USA. There is the teaching of James Carville.