Of 3% impact possibilities at a ninth risk in four days: the 2024 YR4 meteor

In five days, the 2024 YR4 meteor has gone from being the most likely to impact the land that would have known to brush the impossibility of the crash. On Wednesday, NASA raised between 33 (3%) the options that this body had to collide against the Earth in 2032. It was the highest risk ever obtained since the trajectories of the meteors are observed and analyzed. Less than a week later the data has fallen to 0.005%, that is, a tiny risk, according to NASA calculations . It is a possibility between 27,787. With the collapse of statistics, the level of risk has also arrived: 2024 YR4 is already zero (over ten) on the Toronto scale.

The European Space Agency (ESA) had already advanced that this evolution was predictable: according to the agency, the expected (which is being fulfilled) was that the risk of impact first increased, as it did last week, and then decrease “if this asteroid Follow the pattern of past similar discoveries. ”

Scientists now have an open window to observe the meteorite until April, when the body will pass behind the sun and cease to be visible. When they enter the objectives of the telescopes, in December 2028, scientists will be able to determine not only if they will collide against the earth or the moon, but also where, 100 km or less.

2024 YR4 has an estimated size of between 40 and 100 meters. Its (at this time) unlikely impact against Earth would not be fatal as it would happen if it had about 10 kilometers of size, but the ability to destroy a city is attributed. As a reference, more than 100 years ago a similar body fell on Tunguska, in Siberia, and that object disintegrated and generated an explosive energy of Between 10 and 20 TNT megatons. In addition, the generated shock wave and its cloud of vaporized material They destroyed an area of ​​about 2,150 km² of taiga.