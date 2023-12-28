Posters pasted in Tel Aviv, Israel, ten days after the Hamas terrorist attack in October 2023. | Photo: EFE/ Sara Gómez Armas

The Israeli government stated, this Wednesday (27), that 22 of the 129 hostages still held captive in Gaza were dead, whose bodies it said were in the possession of the Islamic group Hamas.

Israeli government spokesman Eylon Levy, at a press conference in Jerusalem, declared that they were “assassinated” by Hamas.

Levy stated that the Red Cross “must do more” to help the most vulnerable hostages who “were buried alive” in their captivity.

Hamas' attack on Israel on October 7 left 1,200 people and around 240 hostages taken to Gaza.

Israel declared war on the Islamic group and launched a military offensive in Gaza that leaves at least 21,110 dead and 55,243 injured, according to findings from the Hamas terrorist group itself, which claims that the majority of these are women and children.

The attacks have since only ceased during a seven-day truce in November brokered by Qatar, Egypt and the United States, which allowed the release of 105 hostages in exchange for 240 Palestinians held in Israeli prisons.

On the other hand, 110 hostages were released alive, 86 Israelis and 24 foreigners, while the Israel Defense Forces recovered the bodies of 11 others, including three mistakenly murdered by Israeli soldiers.

Of the approximately 129 hostages still kidnapped, 118 are Israelis and 11 foreigners, including the 22 killed according to Israeli authorities.