D.he US government wants to enforce a global minimum tax rate of at least 15 percent for internationally active companies. This is what US representatives suggested in negotiations within the Organization for Economic Co-operation and Development (OECD), as the Ministry of Finance announced on Thursday. The 15 percent is “a lower limit and discussions should continue to be ambitious and raise the tax rate,” it said.

The US Treasury Department said it was encouraged by the positive response and “unprecedented progress towards a global minimum corporate tax.” The global race for the lowest tax rate, at which most countries lose, must be put to an end together. This will lead to a fairer tax system and improve revenues to enable important investments, it said.

Trump had rejected the minimum tax

US Treasury Secretary Janet Yellen had spoken out in favor of a global minimum tax at the beginning of April and wanted to promote it within the group of G-20 countries. The goal is not to undercut each other when dealing with the corporations, said Yellen. The former US administration of then President Donald Trump had rejected efforts to establish a global minimum tax rate. She feared that this would put international US corporations in a worse position.

In the opinion of critics, many international corporations use all legal options to shift profits across the globe as required and thus to pay as little taxes as possible. Another source of annoyance is the fact that many corporations that are primarily active via the Internet are paying too few taxes in the markets they serve.