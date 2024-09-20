The Organisation for Economic Co-operation and Development (OECD) is urging countries to approve before the end of the year the reform that develops a global minimum tax for multinationals. The plan, whose main design was finalised three years ago among more than 140 countries, should have been completed by mid-2024. However, after months of delays, the organisation has urged policymakers to speed up negotiations. “There is 100% commitment among OECD members to achieve this,” said OECD tax director Manal Corwin on Thursday in statements reported by Reuters during an event in which several developing countries joined the plan. “The sense of urgency is high and, without a doubt, getting something before the end of the year would be one of my main priorities,” she added. Some regions, such as the European Union, have already made progress in this direction. However, giants such as China, India or the United States are still lagging behind, so minimum taxation continues to stagnate globally.

The plan works on two pillars: the first, whose progress is slower, seeks to redistribute the tax bases of large multinationals in those jurisdictions where they generate business, even if they do not have an effective presence there. Its final approval is not yet on the horizon. The second, which is being finalised, provides for a minimum tax rate of 15% on multinationals so that their profits are taxed at that rate even if the company operates in low-tax countries. The European Union already adopted this commitment last year and the Spanish Government gave the green light before summer to the draft law that incorporates the community directive, which establishes this minimum level of taxation for large business groups, both multinational and national, within the European Union. All that remains is for Congress to validate the transposition.

This measure will affect companies with consolidated revenues equal to or greater than 750 million euros. Unlike the tax in force at national level, the new tax framework does not act on the tax base, but on the adjusted accounting result, that is, a figure that, although different, is more similar to net profit, which will allow for greater tax collection.

The main objective of the initiative is to increase tax revenues and curb the trend of shifting profits to territories with lower taxes. This phenomenon has been particularly noticeable since the 1990s, causing significant losses to public coffers, which lose billions of euros every year. The European directive follows the guidelines established by the second pillar of the project known as BEPS, promoted by the OECD. This project aims to combat the erosion of the tax base and the transfer of profits to other jurisdictions, and within the framework of this program, in 2021, more than 140 countries and jurisdictions agreed to apply a minimum tax rate of 15% to large business groups.

The ultimate aim of the measure is to ensure that multinationals contribute at least 15% to public finances. Countries will have the power to intervene if one of their multinationals is located in a low-tax territory and pays less tax. To illustrate the mechanism, if a Spanish company operates in a country where corporate tax is 10%, the Treasury will have the right to demand that the difference of five percentage points be paid, so that the effective tax rate reaches 15%. This same principle will be applied in other countries in the opposite direction. An exact forecast of collection has not yet been made, since the figures will depend on the decisions adopted by the other Member States. In the case of Spain, the rule has the potential to affect 126 business groups with a national parent company and 707 foreign multinationals with subsidiaries in Spanish territory. The regulation contemplates several exceptions that are not included in the rule, such as public bodies, non-profit organisations and pension funds, among others.

Although it was originally expected to be ready at the beginning of this year, its implementation has been delayed and will finally be implemented with retroactive effect from the 2024 financial year. Just a few weeks ago, the European Commission warned that it would take Spain to the Court of Justice of the European Union (CJEU) for not having put in place the necessary measures to transpose the directive. Other countries, such as Poland, Latvia, Lithuania, Cyprus and Portugal, also received similar warnings.

The Spanish government had previously approved a minimum rate of 15% for corporate tax (and 18% for the banking and oil sectors), but this is applied only to the taxable base, which is the part of the profit that is actually subject to taxation after having discounted certain expenses, amortizations, deductions or corrections. For example, exemptions for double taxation of dividends are a factor taken into account when calculating the national corporate tax. The novelty now lies in the fact that the tool adopted by Spain, following OECD regulations, affects the accounting result, and therefore the net profit, although it allows for some adjustments, such as interest or tax credits that reduce the final amount to be paid.

How will this new scheme work in practice? According to Spanish regulations, if a multinational or a large national company has an effective tax rate of less than 15% in any of the jurisdictions in which it operates, a supplementary tax will be applied to ensure that its total tax burden reaches that minimum in each country. This supplementary tax is divided into three types: the national supplementary tax, the primary supplementary tax and the secondary supplementary tax.

The national complementary tax will be applied to the constituent entities of the group that operate in Spain and that do not reach the minimum rate of 15%. Its objective is for these companies to reach this percentage through this additional tax, but if they already exceed 15%, they will not be affected. On the other hand, the primary complementary tax will be activated when the parent company of a multinational group is located in Spain and receives income from subsidiaries located abroad that are taxed below 15%. In this case, the complementary tax will cover the difference until reaching the minimum rate. Finally, the secondary complementary tax acts as a closure mechanism. This will be applied when any of the companies in the multinational group obtains income abroad that has not been taxed at 15%. The difference with the previous tax is that the secondary complementary tax does not affect the parent company, but rather the subsidiaries of the group that are located in Spanish territory.