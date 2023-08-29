OECD, moderate growth for world economies but “patchy”

After the pandemic, the world economies that refer to the OECD are growing moderately but do so in “leopard spots”. This is confirmed by the data of the Organization for Economic Co-operation and Development. On the one hand, the United States exceeded the pre-pandemic GDP with 6.2% in the second quarter, others are still behind, such as the United Kingdom. In the middle, the majority of countries that have managed to match the levels of the past.

The synthesis of the data indicates that from 2022, fortunately, there is constant growth even if on average moderate. The word that is most used to define the current period it is “uncertainty”. Uncertainty that comes from the war in Ukraine, inflation and high interest rates. The OECD takes a snapshot of the moment but does not give medium-term forecasts. It is very difficult to predict how the world economy will react to these crash tests, to the slowdown of the Chinese economy, to the development of Artificial Intelligence and with it of technology.

Subscribe to the newsletter

