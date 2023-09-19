AFPi AFP https://istoedinheiro.com.br/autor/afp/ 09/19/2023 – 7:25

The world economy is expected to grow at a rate of 3% of GDP in 2023, the Organization for Economic Cooperation and Development (OECD) announced this Tuesday (19), which increases its previous forecast by three tenths, while expressing more prudence for 2024.

“The impact of a more restrictive monetary policy is increasingly visible”, states the international organization, which is based in Paris, in the most recent report on the prospects for growth and inflation in the world.

World growth will be greater in 2023 thanks to the United States, whose economy could register an increase of 2.2% (+0.6 points compared to the June projection), and emerging countries.

Brazil’s GDP will grow 3.2% (+1.5 points); India should register an increase of 6.3% (+0.3 points); Russia 0.8% (+2.3 points); and South Africa 0.6% (+0.3 point).

Among the countries in the BRICS group, only China had its growth outlook revised downwards, to 5.1% of GDP (-0.3 points).

Among the other Latin American countries analyzed, Mexico will register growth of 3.3% (+0.7) this year, while Argentina will contract 2% (-0.4).

In the euro zone, “where demand is already moderate”, according to the OECD, growth in 2023 will be 0.6% (-0.3 compared to the June outlook), affected by Germany, which could enter into recession.

Spain will record the most significant growth among the main Eurozone countries, with an increase of 2.3% of GDP (+0.2).

In 2024, global growth will be 2.7% (-0.2 points compared to the previous projection), still under the effect of inflation and high interest rates.

For more than 18 months, central banks around the world have applied considerable increases in interest rates to contain inflation, revived by the pandemic and the war in Ukraine.