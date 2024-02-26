WOnce won, so lost: Germany will have to give up its newly acquired title as the third largest economy in the world this year, according to forecasts by the OECD, the industrialized countries club. Japan is likely to pass by, Germany expert at the Organization for Economic Cooperation and Development (OECD), Robert Grundke, told the Reuters news agency on Monday.

The reason for this is expected exchange rate movements. “The normalization of monetary policy will lead to higher interest rates this year and also to a slightly stronger yen,” argued the expert.

Japan is struggling on the currency front

Last year, Japan lost its traditional place as the world's third-largest economy after the United States and China, although Germany's gross domestic product (GDP) shrank by 0.3 percent while the Japanese economy grew by 1.9 percent. The main reason is the strong devaluation of the local currency, the yen, due to the low interest rate policy.

“The strong interest rate difference has led to large capital outflows from Japan and to a sharp devaluation of the currency of around 50 percent, which has sharply reduced the dollar value of the gross domestic product,” explained Grundke. It amounted to around $4.21 trillion, and Germany's to around $4.5 trillion, according to the government in Tokyo.

However, the growth trend in Japan is weaker than in Germany. “In the next few years, this will lead to Germany taking the place ahead of Japan,” predicted the OECD expert. Japan's potential growth is suffering even more than that of Germany from the strong aging of the population and declining economic dynamism. The latter is related to a lack of investment, slow digitalization, resistance to structural change and clinging to old industries.







India is catching up

However, Germany is likely to lose its regained third place again in about ten years – to India, “which will achieve much higher potential growth rates due to its demographic development with a growing working population as well as a high investment rate and strong productivity growth,” said Grundke.

However, country comparisons based on dollars are not necessarily a good measure of the amount of goods and services that are actually produced domestically. If the domestic price level is taken into account and the GDP is calculated in purchasing power parity – whereby, for example, differences in price levels between countries are taken into account – “India is already in third place behind China and the USA and ahead of Japan and Germany”. In this comparison, Indonesia is likely to overtake Germany in just four years and Brazil in 25 years.

“If you want to compare the living standards of the population instead of the total amount of goods and services produced, you also have to take the country’s population size into account,” emphasized Grundke. China and India are the most populous countries. “If you look at GDP per capita in purchasing power parity terms, China and India are currently at the bottom and are among the poorer countries.”