The 137 countries that make up the Organization for Economic Cooperation and Development (OECD) decided to park until mid-2021 the end of the negotiations to fix the call Google rate. In the absence of the political pact, which was expected by the end of this year, the Paris-based body has drawn up a report with the major principles of the tax in which there is a technical agreement. According to the OECD, this mechanism would make it possible to redistribute a tax collection of around 100 billion dollars (85 billion euros) globally.

There will be no agreement this year on the digital rate that several European countries want, especially Spain and France. The OECD, which coordinates these talks, put the end of negotiations that have been slowed down by the Covid-19 pandemic until mid-2021. And at the same time, the economic collapse makes the tax revenues derived from the activity of the great technological giants vital for public finances, which have incurred huge deficits and debts to tackle the health emergency. “The time will come when governments will have to focus on putting finances back on a fair and sustainable basis,” the Paris-based body said in a statement.

Brussels, which believes that technology companies are the great beneficiaries of this crisis, had set a final deadline of 2020. If then there was no agreement within the OECD framework, it would push ahead with its community digital tax to pay for reconstruction plans . The new rate seeks that large technology platforms pay taxes where they have their activity, and not where they locate their headquarters or subsidiaries. This represents a revolution in corporate taxes, linked to the company’s headquarters. In the case of the EU, many of these companies only paid corporate tax in Ireland, where they had established their European headquarters due to low taxation.

Technical advances

The OECD, however, has welcomed the technical progress in the two pillars that this tax entails. The first consists of a package that would imply that companies would pay taxes for their business in the countries in which they operate, even when they carry out sales remotely. The second seeks a minimum tax base that all multinationals would have to pay. Despite the fact that there is no political agreement for the tax, the documents published by the OECD work with the hypothesis of a minimum rate of 12% on income. However, there are key aspects to be agreed, such as the scope of the tax.

Before the G-20 meeting on Wednesday, Brussels ruled out commenting on whether it plans to go ahead with its tax, which is one of the pillars of the recovery plan. The OECD asks to avoid it at all costs. According to his estimates, the proposals he has made would allow the redistribution of $ 100 billion in tax revenue. But if countries jump into the race to impose their rates, the global growth rate would decline by more than 1% per year. “It is imperative that we take this work to the finish line. If it fails, we run the risk of fiscal wars turning into trade wars at a time when the global economy is already suffering greatly, ”said OECD Secretary General Ángel Gurría.

The EU is also awaiting the outcome of the US presidential elections, after the Donald Trump Administration threatened Spain, France, Italy and the United Kingdom with retaliation if it went ahead with its plans to create that tribute unilaterally. In Spain, the Senate gave the green light last week to the tax, so it could enter into force in early 2021, once three months have passed since its publication in the State official newsletter (BOE).

French Finance Minister Bruno Le Maire also recalled that the matter will be addressed next Wednesday at the G-20 meeting. “The work carried out at the technical level constitutes a solid base to finally have a political decision. All countries must continue working to make a decision quickly, “he said.