The Organization for Economic Cooperation and Development (OECD)estimates that Mexico’s Gross Domestic Product (GDP) will grow 2.6 percent this year and slow down to 2.1 by 2024, while consumption will be supported by the improvement of the labor marketalthough it will be slowed down by the still high inflation.

“Consumption remains resilient, supported by the increase in formal employment and real wages. Remittances are high and consumer credit is gradually recovering, although it remains below pre-pandemic levels. Manufacturing activity has begun to soften as foreign demand from the United States has weakened,” says the most recent report from economic prospects of the entity.

The OECD added that the investment can benefit from smoother operation in the global value chainss, as well as the transfer of the manufacturing activity in Mexico. However, the growth of exports will be held back by the US economic slowdown.

In the same way, he pointed out that the construction continues to be in more than 10 percent below his pre-pandemic leveland that the unemployment rate is low in historical terms and that participation in the working market it keeps increasing.

The OECD projected that the inflation it will start to drop to 5.9 percent during 2023; while 3.7 percent in 2024.

“Inflation will gradually slow down in 2023 and 2024, as the impact of Banxico’s interest rate hike takes effect and external pressures subside. However, the prospects remain very uncertain, ”he considered.

He added that the inflation could prove more persistent than anticipated, if and when a spiral of prices and wages.

“Global financial stress may trigger further risk aversion and increase funding costs and currency market volatility. On the positive side, if global value chains rebuild faster than anticipated, higher investment growth could be achieved,” the OECD warned.