OECD, a global minimum tax for multinationals

“End the ‘tax bonanza’ for multinationals as soon as possible, possibly within this year” is what (in extreme synthesis) the OECD (Organisation for Economic Co-operation and Development) has asked of 140 countries. The reform (started three years ago), which provides for a global minimum tax on multinationals, has gone very slowly, so much so as to make even a staid organization like the OECD impatient.

“There is 100% commitment among OECD members to achieve this goal,” said OECD tax director Manal Corwin, adding that “the sense of urgency is high and, without a doubt, getting something done before the end of the year would be one of our top priorities.” Unfortunately, while the European Union has proven virtuous in this regard, giants such as the United States and China have not. So minimum taxation is stuck in the swamp.

OECD, how the plan to be approved works

How, in a nutshell, does the plan work? Mainly through two pillars: the first (still far from approval), seeks to redistribute the tax bases of large multinationals in the jurisdictions where they generate business, even if they are not present. The second, close to approval, provides for a minimum tax of 15% even if the company operates in low-tax areas. The European Union already adopted this commitment last year.

All that remains is for Congress to validate it. The measure will affect companies with a consolidated turnover of 750 million euros or more. The main objective of the initiative is to increase tax revenues and stop the continued diversion of profits to more benevolent areas. A trend that, since the 1990s, continues to cause large losses to the public coffers. The ultimate goal of the measure is to ensure that multinationals contribute at least 15% to public finances.

Countries will have the power to intervene if one of their multinationals is located in low-tax territories and therefore pays less tax. Many are exempt from this new regulation, including public bodies, non-profit organizations and pension funds. In short, if everything goes as the OECD would like, the new regulation will finally be implemented retroactively starting in 2024. A dream or just reality?