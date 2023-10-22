OECD, a moment of growing employment

Despite the tail end of a pandemic that seems to be becoming chronic, albeit at minimal levels, inflation with the consequent growth in rates and increasingly nervous geopolitics, employment in rich countries is experiencing a very good period, but with some contradictions. This is confirmed by data from the OECD, the organization which includes 38 countries including the main European nations, several American states, Australia, Japan and South Korea. The average unemployment in August was 4.81%, better than before the pandemic (5.39% in 2019), than in the decade before in the Great Recession (8.58% in 2009) and even at the beginning of the century (6.75% in 2001). And a similar trend also occurred in Europe which achieved 5.9% in August. What are the reasons for this apparent contradiction between the weak economic situation and the growth of the job market? Many observers agree that the causes are different. These include, first of all, public spending in the pandemic, then the aging of the population, low wages and growth in company profits.

The director of the OECD Employment Area, Stefano Scarpetta, commenting on the data, underlined that “They are very interesting for two reasons. Firstly, because this minimum level of unemployment is associated with very high levels of employees: 69.4% of the available workforce is used, the highest record in the series. That is to say, we do not reach low levels of unemployment because there are people who give up participating in the labor market, but on the contrary. The second reason is that this occurs in a context of economic slowdown. Much lower growth is expected and unemployment remains low.”

OECD, employment grows in rich countries, unemployment increases in “poor” ones

Furthermore, the OECD also highlights that “The serious economic impact on some sectors, including supply chain disruptions and the increase in economic uncertainty caused by the war in Ukraine has not so far had a significant effect on employment data in the EU While, on the contrary, in the less developed world the crisis always remains severe. According to the International Labor Organization (ILO), out of 186 economically weak countries the unemployment rate drops in only 40 compared to 2019 and grows in 136. This means that the recovery is fragile at a global level while it is practically non-existent in low-income countries. The largest drops in the unemployment rate in Europe occurred in Greece (17.4% in August 2019 now 10.9%), Spain (from 14.1% to 11.5%), Italy (from 9 .4% to 7.3%) and France (from 8.3% to 7.3%). Slight increases only in Poland (2.8%), Germany (3%) or the Netherlands (3.7%). Outside Europe, slight increases occurred in Japan (2.7%), South Korea (2.4%) and the United States (3.8%). Values ​​of this type can be considered physiological and almost “full employment”.

OECD, aging is a factor that affects the labor market

One aspect that is influencing the current job market is aging. The over 65s are now 21% in the European Union, in 2035 they will be around 26% and almost 30% in 2050. There will be less and less manpower and companies will continue to need it to operate and states to support spending pension. As regards inflation, OECD data confirms that in 37 of the 38 countries, purchasing power decreased in 2022. Spain was one of the most affected countries, together with France and Italy. The trend is continuing also in the current year with an average drop of 3.8%. The OECD’s conclusion is that at this moment for the labor market “There is no single solution. We are getting older, but we are also doing so in better health, so it is important to encourage labor market participation in later life. There is room for improvement also among women, who continue to suffer more from unemployment and it is necessary not to forget the need to also receive manpower from developing countries”.

Subscribe to the newsletter

