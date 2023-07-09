Estadão Contenti

07/08/2023 – 20:22

The Organization for Economic Cooperation and Development (OECD) projects an annual growth of 1.1% in world food production between 2023 and 2032. As for the demand for food, the projected increase is 1.3%. This forecast was in a report made by the organization together with the Food and Agriculture Organization of the United Nations (FAO, its acronym in English).

The expectation of an increase of 1.1% in the production of vegetables and animal products represents half of what was observed in the decade that ended in 2015. The projection follows a scenario of increasing uncertainties amidst geopolitical tensions, adverse climate trends, diseases in animals and plants and an increase in the price volatility of essential inputs for agricultural production.

The uneven growth raises concerns about long-term global food security and sustainability and indicates an upward trend in the percentage of agricultural commodities used for food, according to the report. In this scenario, organizations point to a need for greater investments to accelerate innovation in order to gain productivity and reduce CO2 emissions in agriculture.























