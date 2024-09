The unemployment rate in the Organization for Economic Cooperation and Development (OECD) countries remained stable at 5% in July, the Paris-based organization reported on Wednesday, 11. Compared to June, the indicator was unchanged in 16 of the group’s members, fell in nine and rose in seven. Six OECD nations had unemployment below 3% in the period.



