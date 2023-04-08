The survival Of Blizzard Entertainment it should be called Odysseyat least according to what reported by Windows Central journalist Jez Corden, who spoke about it in the latest episode of the Xbox Two podcast.

Corden is 90% certain of the information. According to the sources of him it will be a game cross-platform: “it’s so close to being done in a cross-platform context, that it wouldn’t make any sense to make it exclusive.” Of course Corden admits that he could be wrong and that, in the event of an acquisition of Activision Blizzard, Microsoft could make it an Xbox / PC exclusive.

Of Odyssey Corden knows few details. But he talks about seeing something graphically not too extreme: “it has an Overwatch-like look, cartoon style. What I saw gave me the impression that the style is like a stylized fairy tale.” Nothing unusual for Blizzard, considering the visual style of its other titles.

Corden himself expects it to be well optimized and run great on Xbox Series Swhich seems to be his personal consideration, rather than information obtained from who knows what deep throat.

Naturally it is fair to reiterate that these are only rumors and that nothing is certain. We just have to wait for Blizzard to let us know more about this elusive title.