Because Microsoft canceled Odyssey The survival Of Blizzard not yet presented, but announced in January 2022? In the hours following the announcement of the cancellation of the game and the dismissal of almost two thousand people, details on the matter emerged.

Odyssey was inspired by titles such as Minecraft and Rust and was set in a new narrative universe. It was in development for six years, before being cancelled, with the team being fired outright, save for the few redeployed to other projects.

According to what reported by Bloomberg, Odyssey would have been canceled due to technical problems due to the engine used to develop it. The prototype was built using Unreal Enginebut the Epic Games engine was discarded because it would not have properly supported the goal of having very large maps that had to accommodate up to one hundred players at the same time.

Blizzard ultimately decided to adopt Synapse, an internal engine created for the company's mobile titles, which management wanted to spread across multiple projects. Unfortunately it seems that Synapse's tools and technology were slow to progress and the fact that it was not yet ready for production led to the cancellation of Odyssey.

“As difficult as it is to make these decisions, experimentation and risk-taking are part of Blizzard's history and the creative process,” said Blizzard spokesperson Andrew Reynolds, who concluded: “Ideas make their way into other games or, in some cases, they become games in their own right. Starting something completely new is among the hardest things to do in gaming, and we are immensely grateful to all the talented people who supported the project.”

In short, Odyssey's problems would have been above all technological and would have required enormous investments to be solved, hence the cut. Sin.