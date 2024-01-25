Today, employees of Xbox, Bethesda and Activision Blizzard received the sad news that 1,900 workers from Microsoft's gaming division will be laid off. As one might think, this revelation has caused chaos, and multiple reports assure that Odysseythe game Blizzard has been working on for years, has been cancelled.

According to a report by The Verge, employees have told them that Odysseya survival game that was announced two years ago, has been canceled. While Blizzard had remained silent, it has been mentioned that this project had been in development for six years. This information comes at the same time as the announcements of the departure of two very important directors of the company.

Through their social networks, as well as a statement from Matt Booty, it has been revealed that Mike Ybarra, the president of Blizzard, and Allen Adham, chief design officer and co-founder of Blizzard, have decided to leave the company the present day. Although at the moment we do not know what will happen to these positions, Xbox has indicated that their replacements will be chosen next week.

Regarding all employees who were working in Odyssey, Booty has noted that employees will be reassigned to multiple Blizzard projects that are in early stages of development.. Currently, it is unknown what these titles are, or if the ideas and work that went into the canceled game will be reused in some way in the future.

Without a doubt, an extremely sad situation for the entire industry, since it seems that the layoffs have not yet reached their end. On related topics, you can learn more about Microsoft's layoffs here. Similarly, Riot Games also reduced its staff in recent days.

Editor's Note:

It's a sad day for Blizzard. I'm sure that when they were acquired by Microsoft, the thought of layoffs and cancellations of this type was not in the heads of the employees. However, everything seems to indicate that this is only the first of multiple changes for the studio that gave us World of Warcraft.

Via: The Verge