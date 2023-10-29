During the latest episode of the video podcast The Xbox Two, journalist Jez Corden also had the opportunity to talk about BlizzCon 2023 stating that Odyssey could be introduced during the opening ceremony of the event, which will last approximately two and a half hours.

The moment in the video where Corden talks about Odyssey is at the 46:42 mark. It must actually be said that Corden does not give up certain the presence of the game, which should be a survival game, but suggests watching the ceremony to anyone interested in finding out more, both Xbox fans and PC and PS5 fans.

Currently Blizzard Entertainment has become a studio of Microsofttherefore part of the Xbox ecosystem, but considering the multiplayer and live service nature of Odyssey, which according to previous rumors should be a survival game, could be released on all the most popular platforms, also because it should be close to the end of development.

Naturally it should be specified that the name Odyssey is not certain, even if it was practically given as such by old rumors, always coming from Corden. For the rest, unfortunately, there are no further details.

BlizzCon 2023 will take place in Anaheim between Friday, September 3 and Sunday, September 5. Appointments confirmed for Diablo 4, World of Warcraft, Overwatch 2 and Heartstone.