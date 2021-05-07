The owner of the Mantecol and in the networks the messages were replicated in remembrance of the mentor family of one of the sweets More popular of Argentina.

According to the funeral notices, Odysseas Georgalos, who was president of the company that bears his surname, died on May 5th.

The Greek-born businessman was born in 1930 and was one of the five children of Juan Georgalos. His other brothers were Simoleón, Sophocles, Constantino and Miguel.

The history of the family began with Juan, his father, who was born in 1882 in Istanbul, former Constantinople. The man was a prominent merchant and was engaged in the baking and cereal business.

In 1921, one of Juan’s sons, Miguel was expelled from Istanbul and settled in Poland where some relatives lived who were dedicated to the making the halva, which is a variety of sweets based on sesame paste.

Quickly the young Juan Georgalos learned about the business and before World War II, he emigrated to Argentina with the recipe.

Upon arriving in Buenos Aires, in 1939 he opened his first factory in the Floresta neighborhood, where the old All Boys field used to be. The first floor was called La Greco Argentina and, later, when Juan began to bring his parents, five brothers and some cousins, it was called “Georgalos Brothers“.

By then, the original recipe that he had brought from Poland and to which he made some variations had already conquered the Argentine market.

Those who tell the story remember that Mantecol’s name came up because he gave it a try to a lady who told him “that looked like butter“.

Mantecol is one of the most popular sweets in the country. Twitter photo

The candy became a success, underpinned in part by a major advertising campaign that included cartoons by Manuel García Ferré.

After years and affected by debts, Georgalos got rid of its flagship brand that it sold to the group in 2001 Cadbury Schweppes, in more than 21 million dollars.

The new recipe owners also made changes to the formula. In 2009 was born Nucrem as a derivation of Mantecol with a different formulation that, in three years, reached a 30% market share, and in 2014 the company bought General Cereal, dedicated to the production of Flow and Vita Cereal cereal bars.

In the funeral notices published in the newspaper The nationOdysseas Georgalos was remembered by his wife Ana Victoria Paissanidis and his relatives, who thanked him for “so many years of goodness”.

The Ecumenical Patriarchate of Constantinople also participated in the tributes such as the Association La Colectividad Helénica de Buenos Aires, of which Georgalos was its president.

The Greek Orthodox Church of Buenos Aires and South America together with its bishop Iosif Bosch, also mourned the death of the knight of the Byzantine Order of Saint Constantine and Saint Helena, Odysseas Georgalos.