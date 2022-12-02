Carlo Ancelotti has given a lot to talk about this season due to his decision-making regarding the use of players so far this season. The Italian is very clear about who his trusted men are to be starters and who are his recurring and real change options, using no more than 16 players from a squad of more than 20 pieces, leaving several footballers on the team without minutes.
One of those many Ancelotti discards is Álvaro Odriozola, the Spanish winger returned from Serie A where he played on loan the previous season for Fiorentina. The intention of Carlo and the Real Madrid board was for the defender to have a rotating role for Dani Carvajal, however, his level has not been convincing and his sum of minutes is low, for this reason, the player is expected to leave the squad this winter market, with Serie A as a possible destination.
José Mourinho is looking for a right-back for the rest of the season and has set his sights on Odriozola, thus, it is reported that the merengue club and the team from the Italian capital have already started contacts to negotiate the loan for the rest of the cycle of the defender. With 43 minutes so far in 2023, Álvaro would have already given the green light to leave for ‘La Loba’ and it is expected that the transfer will be formally completed in the following days.
#Odriozola #loan #Roma #winter #market
