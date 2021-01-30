Real Madrid will host Levante this Saturday in Valdebebas (4:15 pm) with several absences in defense: Sergio Ramos, Carvajal, Nacho and Lucas Vázquez will not be there, extreme that in several sections of this course has been converted into lateral, with great results. All this has come together so that David Bettoni, Zidane’s second (the Marseillais is still confined after his positive for COVID-19), will surely line up Odriozola on Saturday as a right back. The donostiarra knew that it does not count, but He chose to stay and against Levante he will have a new opportunity to claim his role in the white squad.

Odrizola’s coexistence with Zidane has not been easy. As soon as he returned to the bench, during the end of the 2018-19 season, he gave him minutes, but in 2019-20 he made it clear that he did not have him: he barely accumulated 434 minutes in the first half of the course. The defeat in Mallorca, in which he failed in the goal that condemned Madrid and also ended up expelled, certified that he was not going to play much more, which led him to leave for Bayern in January, with the approval of Zidane. In Munich he did not play much, but he was proclaimed champion of the League, Champions and German Cup.

The loan did not help him to revalue himself, as shown by his current appraisal in Transfermarkt: 10 million, 20 less than the 30 that it cost Madrid in 2018, from the Royal Society. The San Sebastian signed a six-season contract in 2018, so his relationship with Madrid remains until June 2024; Last summer he chose to stay to be Carvajal’s relay and this January he repeated his bet, despite the fact that he has only played 168 minutes so far, the majority in the Cup elimination in Alcoy.

Athletic, Dortmund and Milan



And that he had opportunities to go back in this winter market: Athletic had shown interest in his loan until June and there was also the possibility of leaving Spain to go to Dortmund in Germany or Milan in Italy. Odriozola chose to stay despite knowing that his room for maneuver was slim and at the very least he has stumbled upon a golden opportunity. Against Levante he will be the man on the right wing and will have the opportunity to claim.

So far he has only played two league games (against Valladolid and Alavés) and in both Madrid won; He started in Alcoy, where the white team hit it in the Cup against a Second B, but in justice the Basque signed a decent game in the almost 100 minutes he was on the pitch, considering the lack of rhythm he accumulated. Bettoni already took him out in Vitoria a few days ago from the bench and it seems that Zidane is regaining some faith in him, after months in which he preferred to put Nacho, Militao or Lucas in his position before the former de la Real.