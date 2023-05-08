Home page politics

From: Patrick Mayer

Split

After the deadly attack in Trentino, bears are also being discussed in Bavaria. An opposition party made a proposal in an interview with Merkur.de.

Munich/Oberammergau – The bear is going around. Namely between the northern Italian Trentino, South Tyrol, Austrian Tyrol and German Bavaria.

Bears in the Alps: Deadly attack in Trentino has an effect, sightings in Bavaria

The death of a jogger, presumably after a bear attack, in Trentino put the issue on the agenda. Most recently, paw prints were also seen in the Oberayer districts of Miesbach and Rosenheim, where a bear is said to have killed three sheep.

In Trentino, the animal “M62”, which is considered a problem bear, was also released by politicians for shooting. A scenario for Bavaria too? In an interview with Merkur.de two ÖDP politicians firmly deny this – and instead propose large protected areas. For example in the Ammer Mountains.

Apparently, brown bears are spreading in the Alps between South Tyrol, Tyrol and Bavaria. (symbol photo) © IMAGO / imagebroker

Bears and wolves in Bavaria: ÖDP proposes large protected areas

“The animals belong here. We have to clarify on a scientific basis how large the population can be in order to preserve genetic diversity. We have to think about other large protected areas, about the Steigerwald as a national park, maybe the Ammer Mountains,” said Tobias Ruff, ÖDP state chairman: “We have large military training areas, for example Grafenwöhr, where the wolf packs are in and don’t bother anyone at all. We cannot protect all pastures.”

In any case, you “cannot fence in an alpine pasture at 1400 meters, certainly not with an electric fence. Then you would also exclude the chamois and the red deer,” said the regional politician from Munich: “Where I cannot protect, it must be possible to kill them as a last resort.” The ecological-democratic party is particularly concerned with ecological issues and environmental policy.

We have to think about other large protected areas, about the Steigerwald as a national park, maybe the Ammer Mountains.

Ruff was our guest for an interview with his party colleague Manuela Ripa, who sits in the European Parliament’s Committee on Species Protection. And the bear is currently a truly European topic in the Alps, where there are national borders, but of course the animals on their migration are of little interest.

Bears and wolves in Bavaria: ÖDP describes shooting as a last resort

“The shooting down should be the last resort, not the first. There are also problem animals that unfortunately have to be shot down. But that shouldn’t be the rule. When we have already managed to reintroduce important species in Europe,” said Ripa Merkur.de. She clearly criticized the Bavarian Prime Minister from the ranks of the CSU with regard to species protection. It’s because of a recent decision about wolves.

“Markus Söder released the wolf for shooting. The wolf has a very important function in our ecosystem. Many conservationists have rejoiced that he is now back. Allowing the wolf to be shot again is too short-sighted,” she said, referring to preventive measures that are also financed from the European rural development fund. This includes, for example, “herd protection, be it through fences or herding dogs”.

Wolves in Bavaria: Söder’s state government allows shooting in the event of cracks

For classification: According to a recent decision by the state government, in Bavaria it will be sufficient to kill a sheep in order to be allowed to shoot wolves. As Prime Minister Söder announced at the end of April, the Bavarian cabinet also decided that it did not need a DNA report – another wolf could also be shot.

ÖDP politicians in an interview with Ippen Media: Manuel Ripa, member of the European Parliament, and Tobias Ruff, state chairman in Bavaria. ©pm

Bear sightings in Upper Bavaria: Experts do not expect a settlement in the Free State

After the bears were discovered in Upper Bavaria, the Bavarian Minister for the Environment, Thorsten Faithr (free voters), said that human safety was the top priority. According to ZDF, experts would not expect any permanent settlement of bears in the Free State.

The deadly incident from northern Italy is still alarming. The Foreign Office checked a travel warning for South Tyrol because of bear sightings on Monday (May 8). The bear with the ID “JJ4”, which is said to have killed the jogger, was caught by foresters on the night of April 18th. She was a sister of the bear “Bruno”, who was shot dead in Bavaria in 2006. The matter is now a political issue in northern Italy. Hundreds of demonstrators took to the streets demanding the release of the wild bear.

Bears in the Alps: There are probably 100 specimens living in Trentino in northern Italy

According to the Bavarian State Office for the Environment (LfU), around 100 bears live in Trentino, just under 120 kilometers from the Free State. Would a large protected area in the Ammergebirge between the district of Garmisch-Partenkirchen and the Ostallgäu be conceivable in this country? The debate over how to deal with the bears is ongoing. (pm)