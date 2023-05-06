Odors | What causes “granny smell” and how can you get rid of it? This is how you identify indoor air odors that are worth worrying about

What is the cause of the “granny smell” in the indoor air, is it something to worry about and can you get rid of it? In the “Do it this way” story series, HS looks for answers to the readers’ problems. At the end of the story, you can suggest your own question.

Cottage season has started, and a familiar, musty smell may be waiting for you at the summer location.

What is the cause of that musty “granny smell” in many cottages and especially in older houses?

There can be many different reasons for a strong smell indoors, says Hengitysliitto’s indoor air expert Kirsi Säkkinen.