Odors | Trend fragrances have a nasty downside: “People may have to consider whether they dare to go on the trip at all”

Smells|Especially young people have recently become enthusiastic about perfumes. People who are hypersensitive to smells may have to limit their movement due to smells, says the Communications Director of the Respiratory Association.

Read the summary The summary is made by artificial intelligence and checked by a human. Perfumes are growing in popularity, but fragrance hypersensitivity can limit life. 10-40% of the population suffers from fragrance hypersensitivity. Symptoms range from runny eyes and nose to headache and nausea. Raising awareness about the effects of perfumes is important.

Perfumes cause disturbing symptoms for some people. Recently, perfumes have grown in popularity, especially among young people.

However, the fashion phenomenon does not necessarily please everyone.

At worst, those who are sensitized to scents may have to limit their movement because of the smells, says Hengitysliitto’s communications and development director Hanna Salminen.

“People may have to consider whether they dare to go on a trip to the theater, for example.”

With smell hypersensitivity According to Health Library Duodecim, it means abnormal reaction to environmental smells.

Some degree of fragrance hypersensitivity occurs in 10–40 percent of the population. The large dispersion is due to the fact that there is no proper definition or diagnostic method for fragrance hypersensitivity.

Symptoms ranging from runny eyes and nose to headache and nausea. For asthmatics and other people living with respiratory diseases, perfumes can also make symptoms worse.

Salminen himself has noticed situations where a strong smell bothers other people.

“I had to take a couple of steps back at traffic lights because someone had perfumed themselves so heavily. A person with asthma who was waiting at the lights with me had to do the same”

Absence however, disturbing scents can be difficult.

This has been noticed by HSL’s accessibility coordinator Kaisa Maijala.

Public transport is also scented, and smells can cause symptoms for people who are hypersensitive to scents, he knows.

In HSL’s vehicles, efforts have been made to solve the issue by increasing awareness. Vehicles have “Thank you, when you smell less” stickers.

The most important thing would be for people themselves to pay attention to the use of perfumes.

“I would hope that the matter would be taken into account. Odors can really affect breathing or migraines and cause suffering to fellow passengers.”

Hengityliito’s Salminen also emphasizes the importance of raising awareness.

“No one intentionally wants to cause harm. Not everyone will necessarily think of this.”

That’s about it In Salminen’s opinion, it’s about considering others, and you don’t have to completely abandon perfumes. He urges us to consider whether the amount of perfumes could be considered depending on the situation.

“Even if you think it’s a good idea to put on a lot of perfume, you might wonder if you could do it with just one spray.”

For example, instead of several scented products, you can put one or the other. When you go to the office to wait in line, you may wonder if you really need perfume.

For example, deodorants and detergents now have many unscented options, Salminen says.

It is above all about making people think about perfumes as a choice. It’s not very difficult, says Salminen.