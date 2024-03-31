Odors | This is how HS readers described the strange smell of the Helsinki region

The smell was described as so strong that it was necessary to protect the nose and mouth. The emergency center received reports from a wide area.

31.3. 15:31 | Updated 31.3. 17:35

Helsinki a strange smell began to spread in the region on Sunday during the day, which was investigated by the Helsinki Rescue Service.

Helsingin Sanomat's readers reported that they had already noticed a smell spread over a wide area in the afternoon. It was described as sulphurous, sewer-smelling and reminiscent of a plastic cart. A burnt rubber type smell was also mentioned in the messages sent to HS.

Lives in Ullanlinna Allow Raeste described the smell as special.

“The smell of barbecue is common here, but now the smell is different. The air smelled like onions and eggs,” Raeste described the early afternoon on Sunday.

Raeste says that the smell seemed to be milder outside. The family that came to talk to him in the yard on Sunday said that they ran away from the smell of crabs.

According to what the family told him, the smell inside and in the stairwell was too strong, so they went outside to ventilate. According to Raeste, the family also called the emergency center because of the strange smell.

The emergency center received several calls from a wide area, the Helsinki Rescue Service confirmed.

Many people noticed a smell outside. Kajsa Santonen noticed the smell in Helsinki's Siilitie in the afternoon and closed the doors and windows.

“I had a laundry shift and even after 1 p.m. I didn't notice the smell. The balcony door was open, and I had to close the door because of the smell. This was around 2 pm.”

Santonen says that at first he thought that something was burning. When he went to get clothes from the laundry room on the other side of the house, the smell was all over the place. He covered his nose and mouth because of the strong smell. There was also nothing in the air that suggested a fire.

Other HS readers living in the surrounding areas of Helsinki also reported that they had smelled a strange smell. Observations came from different parts of Espoo and Vantaa.

In Friisilä, Espoo, it smelled for the first time already at 11-12 o'clock. The smell then smelled more like fuel, while now in the afternoon after 1 pm the smell is more sulfurous. A similar peculiar smell of sulfur has also been detected in Ylästö in Vantaa around 2:30 p.m.

Observations also came from Porvoo, among others.

Also in Porvoo, I've noticed a strange smell since 2 pm, and we're wondering if it's some kind of gas. It's strange that it's in Helsinki at the same time!

The rescue service of the city of Helsinki announced at five o'clock in the afternoon that the investigation of the strange smell by the rescue service has been stopped, and the cause of the smell has not been able to be located so far.