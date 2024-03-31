Odors | It smells strange in Helsinki – Rescue Service: Odor detected from Porvoo to Espoo

The strange smell prevailing in Helsinki has been widely discussed on social media. The rescue service has also reacted to the smell.

Helsinki troubled by a strange odor phenomenon. The phenomenon is not limited to Helsinki, but according to the Helsinki rescue service, observations of an undefined, slightly sulfur-like smell have been made all the way from Porvoo to Espoo.

The strange smell has spoken on social media, where people talk about the situation in their own area.

Odor observations have been made from around 2 p.m. The smell has been reported on social media all the way from Jätkäsaari to Vuosaari. The smell is also noticeable in the heart of Helsinki.

A strange smell has also been noticed at the rescue service in Helsinki. Its origin is currently being investigated.

