Odors | In Helsinki, a strange limp was observed again

Also on Sunday last week, a strange smell was noticed in the capital region.

in Helsinki a strange smell was noticed again on Sunday. The Helsinki Rescue Service tells HS in the afternoon that they received a few phone calls reporting a bad smell, just like last weekend.

On Sunday of last week, starting in the early afternoon, around the capital region observations were made of a sulfur-like odor. The cause of the smell has not yet been determined.

In the anonymous Jodel service, users have reported that they have noticed a smell today, Sunday, for example in Kampi, Pasila, Kallio, Kalasatama Pitäjänmäki, Laajasalo, Herttoniemi and Kulosaari.

Last week, the smell was often described as reminiscent of burnt sulfur and rotten eggs, as well as the smell of burnt tires. In Jodel, people describe the perceived smell as more reminiscent of sewage sludge this time.

Meteorological Institute meteorologist on duty Maid Isolahteenmäki says that nothing unusual has been detected in the plant's meters on Sunday. According to Lähteenmäki, during the last 24 hours, winds in the capital region have been blowing from the south, i.e. from the sea and the Baltic region.

Last weekend, air masses moved to Helsinki from the southeast direction, i.e. from the vicinity of North Estonia or the Russian coast. According to the Russian media, the smell of burnt rubber was also detected in St. Petersburg at the time.

The on-duty fire marshal of the Helsinki Rescue Service Kari Ursini according to the strange smell, nothing is currently being done.

“My own understanding is that the smell comes from somewhere other than Helsinki. When some pollution gets into the air, it can spread far,” says Ursin.