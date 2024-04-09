Odors | Finnish Meteorological Institute: The smell of Helsinki was a local phenomenon after all

The Finnish Meteorological Institute confirms that the pufferfish flying in Helsinki was indeed of local origin.

Helsinki The source of the swell that plagued Sunday and Easter was probably local, says the director of the Weather, Sea and Climate Service Center of the Finnish Meteorological Institute Juhana Hyrkkänen.

“Since the smell was only detected locally and for a short time, it is less likely that it is a smell that has traveled from elsewhere,” says Hyrkkanen.

According to Hyrkkänen, the origin of the smell could be in the Baltics or south of the Gulf of Finland, if the smell has traveled further.

In spring, local smells can also come from nature when the snow melts, says Hyrkkanen. According to him, however, it is difficult to get accurate information about the origin.

On Sunday the winds were from the south, but at Easter the wind was from the southeast. The latter means winds coming from the direction of Northern Estonia.

As recently as Sunday, the Finnish Meteorological Institute estimated that the smell, described as sulfurous, might originate from the marshland of the Kemer National Park in Latvia.

“The data is more in favor of the theory that the source of the smell is local,” says Hyrkkanen now.

There is still no need to worry, because the air quality in Helsinki was good at both times.

There was no health-harmful gas or small particles in the air, Hyrkkanen says.

Finland specialist researcher at the Environmental Center (Syke). Seppo Knuuttila on the other hand, he assessed on Monday that the source of the smell does not come from nature but is of combustion origin. This could include, for example, the burning of a landfill, incineration of waste or an industrial plant. According to Knuuttila, it is most likely that the source is in Russia.

Researcher at the Natural Resources Center (Luke). Sakari Sarkkola guessed to HS already on Monday that the smell originates from hydrogen sulphide, which is produced in nature and industry.