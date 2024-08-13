Odnoklassniki Launches New Publication Privacy System

Odnoklassniki has launched a new privacy system for posts. The social network’s press service told Lenta.ru about the updated settings.

Now you can choose who will see the publication on the page: only friends, all users of the social network or the audience of the Hobbies service. It is noted that the new privacy system will allow you to customize the visibility of a specific post regardless of whether a person’s profile is open or closed. For example, if all notes are visible only to friends, a single one can be made available to the entire audience, and vice versa. In addition, if a user has made a publication available only to their friends, their reactions to the note will not appear in the feed of other users.

Odnoklassniki reminded that, as before, users of the social network can restrict access to their entire feed. To do this, go to the profile settings, select the “Privacy” section and specify who can see the feed – all users or friends.

It was previously reported that Odnoklassniki began to combat erotic content. Images and GIFs of an obscene nature are now automatically identified and blurred.