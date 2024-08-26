OK is launching a new show, the main character of which will be nature

The social network Odnoklassniki is launching the first professional video project in Russia in the slow life format called “Living Things”. According to the organizers, its main character will be nature, the organizers told Lenta.ru.

The host will be blogger Katerina Piskunova. Together with her, viewers will plunge into the world of the forest and knowledge about how to live in harmony with the surrounding world. Piskunova, accompanied by the sounds of water and wind in the ASMR style (autonomous sensory meridian response – a pleasant tingling sensation that people feel in response to sound and visual stimuli), will clearly demonstrate how some plants can be used in everyday life and cooking.

“We set ourselves a goal – to make the viewer not just a viewer, but a participant in the process. It was important that he not just watch, but feel like he is next to Katerina,” shared the project’s director Ivan Gubin.

Episodes of the show will appear in group author. It is noted that they can be watched in any order, since they will not be connected to each other.