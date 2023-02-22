Odnoklassniki: developers’ income from advertising increased by 40 percent

The social network Odnoklassniki (OK) has summed up the results of the gaming platform for 2022. This was reported in the press release of the service received by Lenta.ru.

Over the past year, the total income of developers for advertising in their projects has grown in rubles by 40 percent. It is noted that mobile games are the driver of growth – the growth of payments amounted to 77 percent year-on-year.

“In the near future, OK plans to increase the attractiveness of the gaming platform for developers and their income by launching new advertising formats. In particular, the promotion format in the form of a sticky banner has become available in OK,” the press release says.

Before integrating the format into the game and generating additional income, developers need to implement the selection and display of ads using the SDK, as well as choose a place to display the banner. The remaining tasks will be solved by the gaming platform. Sticky banners are available in the service app on Android, but they will soon appear on other platforms.

The most popular games for in-game purchases among mobile platform users were Kiss and Meet, Herringbone and Pirate Treasures.

Earlier, Odnoklassniki and Gosfilmofond of Russia launched a new project. As part of it, stars and bloggers were attracted to voice over filmstrips, which were especially popular in the USSR.