Odnoklassniki and the Museum of Cosmonautics launched an interactive online program by April 12

The social network Odnoklassniki (OK) together with the Museum of Cosmonautics have prepared a special online program for Cosmonautics Day, which is celebrated in Russia on April 12. This became known from a press release received by the editors of Lenta.ru.

From April 12 to 16, social network users will be able to participate in a photo marathon dedicated to Russian cosmonautics. In addition, in the official group museum will open a test where users will be asked to test their knowledge in the field of space exploration.

Also, in honor of the holiday, users will be able to set space moods, complete a quest from a real astronaut and test their knowledge of astronautics in a thematic quiz. In addition, thematic frames for the avatar in OK in the Magic Frames application will become available to users.

Earlier, Odnoklassniki announced the launch of a flagship hobby show with popular actor Sergei Burunov. The project, dedicated to the unique hobbies of users of the social network, was called “Woked People”. It will be the first in a lineup of original shows to be released exclusively on the platform this year.