The social network Odnoklassniki (OK) has announced the winners of the award for the best Russian content “Samy OK!”. This is stated in a press release received by the editorial board of “Lenta.ru”.

Prize winners were selected by popular vote through the app. In 2021, Alexander Domogarov Jr.’s picture Palm, which tells the story of the German Shepherd Dog, won in the nomination “Film of the Year”. The series of the year users called the saga “Gloom River”, which is based on the story of the conquest of Siberia.

Svetlana Loboda won in the Hit of the Year nomination with the song Native, with 28 percent of users’ votes. Among the broadcasts, the MUZ-TV 20/21 Prize was recognized as the best. The beginning of the world. ” The winner in the “Show of the Year” nomination for the second time in a row was the children’s musical project “You are super!”

Earlier Odnoklassniki summed up the results of the year. The three most discussed events on the social network in 2021 were vaccination against coronavirus, elections to the State Duma and forest fires in Russia.