Odnoklassniki launched a service for collecting and analyzing errors in applications

Odnoklassniki launches a unique Tracer service for developers, which helps to find technical problems in Android and iOS mobile apps and generate automatic error reports. This was reported in a press release received by the editors of “Lenta.ru”.

In addition to standard functions – collecting data on errors, freezes and other basic statistics on the stability of the application – the service allows you to quickly search for problems within sections and modules of programs. With Tracer, you can find errors in real time related to one of the most common causes of application crashes – memory leaks.

Another feature of Tracer is the ability to quickly see how the code works in an already functioning application. The service helps to find “bottlenecks” in performance, taking into account all the features of the user’s device, even those that cannot be reproduced locally by the developer or detected at the testing stage.

“We want to give Russian developers an alternative to existing Western services, as we believe that our solution is better in many ways. It’s faster, it’s better at finding and pointing out bugs, it’s localized. We also have Russian-language support for developers 24/7. There are plans to significantly expand the functionality of the service, ”the text says.

It is noted that the service is free, tested on a number of major VK applications and available for integration by any external developers. Tracer does not collect personal user data, its task is to analyze errors in applications and highlight them to developers for quick resolution.