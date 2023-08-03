Odnoklassniki launched Radio FM at the music showcase

The social network Odnoklassniki launched the Radio FM section on the music showcase. The creation of a new service is stated in a press release received by the editors of Lenta.ru.

Now users have access to a separate showcase with federal radio stations in the “Music” section. Radio FM is available both in the desktop version of the social network and in the OK mobile apps on iOS and Android. It can be listened to without restrictions and in the background. In the future, the social network plans to add regional radio stations.

“The music showcase is in the top 10 sections of the social network in terms of attendance. Approximately every fifth Odnoklassniki user uses this section every month. The development of the music showcase will allow OK to expand the possibilities for listening to music and audio content within the social network, and users to consume content on their usual site and, as a result, increase the time they spend in OK,” the message says.

It also clarifies that to turn on the radio in the “Music” section, you must select the “Radio FM” menu, and then the radio station from the list. Favorite stations will be pinned to the top of the radio list. Almost 50 federal radio stations are available in OK: Avtoradio, ENERGY, Russian Radio, Hit FM, Radio Monte Carlo, Humor FM, Children’s Radio, MAXIMUM, DFM and others.

Earlier it was reported that Odnoklassniki launched a unique project for bloggers, which will give them the opportunity to create their own original shows.