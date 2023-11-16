Odnoklassniki will protect users from intrusive online communication

Odnoklassniki has launched a new feature – a machine learning-based model that limits intrusive dating and communication with unwanted interlocutors. This was reported in a press release received by the editors of Lenta.ru.

Now users who often refuse communication and dating will not receive information about the activity of those accounts that force communication. Cyberstalkers, in turn, will be limited in the number of dialogues with users unfamiliar to them.

To protect users, the social network analyzes social interactions between strangers in real time and divides them into categories. The neural network finds those accounts that regularly add people without mutual acquaintances as friends, send gifts en masse, give them classes and write personal messages. The model will include in another group people who often reject friend requests, add to the blacklist, refuse gifts, or complain about the actions of strangers.

Based on the collected data, Odnoklassniki limits interaction between groups and reduces the number of possible conversations between them.

“The problem of one person’s obsessive attention to another online, so-called cyberstalking, is relevant for all platforms and services where there is social interaction, but especially, of course, for social networks and instant messengers. Such attention may even reduce use of the platform. The decision to protect the user from intrusive behavior turned out to be effective: we see that users have become more comfortable communicating on the social network, as the number of complaints about unwanted activity from strangers has noticeably decreased,” said Denis Gorchakov, director of information security of the social network.

The model was tested on different audiences over several months, and as part of the experiment, the number of complaints about intrusive attention from unfamiliar accounts decreased by 25 percent compared to previous periods. The launch of new machine learning technology will make interaction within the social network more comfortable and will help maintain a friendly atmosphere.