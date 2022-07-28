Odnoklassniki introduced a major update to the interface

The social network “Odnoklassniki” has introduced a major update in the interface of mobile applications. According to the press service, now the menu adjusts to the interests of each user, and navigation inside the OK has become even more convenient.

Machine learning algorithms analyze the preferences of each user, take into account his activity in different services and show the most frequently used ones in the menu. Changes in the interface continue a series of global updates of the social network.

For the new menu, OK has identified the most important sections for all users: “Notifications” – with the most important notifications from the social network, “Events” – with “classes” and comments under the user’s publications, as well as the “Guests” and “Friends” services, which allow interact with friends in OK. These services will occupy the first line of the menu. Sections in the second menu bar will be adapted to user preferences and change depending on the behavior in the social network.

Music lovers and game lovers will have quick access to the Music and Games sections, and everyone who often congratulates friends will be able to quickly go to Gifts. New menu functions are already available to all users of OK apps on Android and iOS after installing version 22.2.28.

According to the head of the social network Anton Fedchin, one of the key modern interface trends is not to build a branched and complex structure, but to immediately offer what a person comes to the application for.

“We are continuing a major overhaul of the OK interface and want users to get access to the services and content they need from the first screen. Machine learning technologies in the new menu allowed us to lighten one of the main screens of the application, make it more relevant and at the same time maintain quick access to other useful social network services,” he said.