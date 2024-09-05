Odnoklassniki has a separate section for requests from strangers

Odnoklassniki (OK) has moved requests for messages from strangers to a separate section. In addition, a special setting has been added that prohibits strangers from independently adding a user to a group or other chats. This is reported in a press release from the social network, which was obtained by Lenta.ru.

These updates are designed to protect people from unwanted and intrusive communication and to minimize the likelihood of contact with spam.

“Requests” is a new section in personal messages. Now incoming messages from unknown OK users will be automatically sent to it, even those with whom you have mutual friends.

All users of the social network in the mobile application on Android and iOS have such a tab, regardless of the profile privacy settings. At the same time, in the mobile web version and desktop version of OK, the section is displayed only when the user receives at least one message from a stranger. Requests for new correspondence are also not displayed among all the dialogues.

If a person wants to respond, he can accept the request for correspondence and continue the conversation. If the user does not want to see messages from strangers at all, then the parameters can be set in the profile settings.

According to OK, it has become possible to specify parameters for prohibiting the addition of a participant to chats without his knowledge. If the restriction is not set, then when a new chat appears, the user will notice who exactly invited him.

“We have already done a lot to ensure that users can communicate and find like-minded people in a safe space,” said Alexander Moskvichev, OK’s product director. Over the past year, the company has been working very hard to ensure that users remain in a comfortable environment, he added.

Earlier it became known that Odnoklassniki updated the privacy settings for posts. Now you can choose who will see the user’s message on his page: only close people or all members of the social network. The new privacy system will allow you to customize the visibility of a specific post, regardless of whether the profile is open or closed.