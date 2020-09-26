Odisha’s Sports and Youth Services Minister Tusharakanti Behera has been found positive in the Corona virus investigation. After getting infected with Kovid-19, he said that anyone who has come in contact with him in recent days should get his investigation done. Behar said that he has seen some symptoms of the disease and is on quarantine at home.

He wrote on Twitter on Friday that today I am positive in Kovid-19 investigation. I would like to say to all friends and colleagues that anyone who has come in contact with me in the last seven days should get his inquiry done and be on quarantine. He said that his position is still stable. Behera is Odisha’s ninth minister in the grip of this epidemic.

