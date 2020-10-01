Ganjam district of Odisha has set an example before the country by effectively controlling the Corona infection (Covid-19 Ganjam model). While the district suffered from an alarming rate of 59 percent positivity in early August, Corona fell to the verge of ending in the last week of September.Section-144 was imposed in Ganjam district even before the declaration of lockdown following the knockdown of the Covid-19 epidemic in India. It was the first district in the state where a fine of Rs 200 was imposed for not wearing a mask. Not a single case of Corona was found until 1 May. But after this, cases started increasing after 4 lakh 31 thousand migrant laborers returned from outside cities.

The first case was found on 2 May, after which the number increased to 700 by the last week of July. The second wave came when, after finishing the quarantine period, the laborers started meeting in the house and society. There was a 59 percent positive rate here in early August. But by the end of September, there were only 200 active cases. The positivity rate fell from 60 percent to 1.27 percent.

District Collector Vijay Amrita Kulange told in a conversation with our affiliate newspaper Economic Times, “The decision to decentralize Kovid Management has been very effective. The sarpanch was given powers. With this, a Covid Management Committee was formed in every village, whose job was to supervise at the ward level. 6 stages of door-to-door screening were completed.

An army of over one thousand volunteers was prepared in Ganjam. Before the lockdown here, the administration had prepared Kovid Hospital. Along with this, around 128 panchayat ambulances were deployed with oxygen support. Kovid brothers and Kovid Sakhi were engaged in the work of making people aware.

According to the district administration, the rate of testing in Ganjam was much better than in Odisha and the country. Out of every 10 lakh people, 1 lakh 1 thousand 515 tests were done here. Ganjam, once a hotspot in the state, has more than 97 percent recovery cases.