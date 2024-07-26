Aerith Gainsborough really needs no introduction. She is one of the main characters of the seventh final fantasy by Square Enix and one of the most famous in the videogame world. It is no coincidence that she is one of the favorite subjects of cosplayers from all over the world and in this regard today we propose the cosplay signed by odfel, perfect for this sultry summer season.

Aerith is a humble florist who lives in the slums of Midgar and who meets Cloud Strife, the protagonist, almost by chance after the explosion of a Mako reactor. In reality, we will soon discover that the girl is at the center of the sights of Shinra, the megacorporation against which the protagonists of the game fight, due to her blood bond with an ancient race capable of communicating with the planet.